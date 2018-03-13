WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd (DOO) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd (NYSEARCA:DOO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 77.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 64,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

DOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd.

WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd ( NYSEARCA:DOO ) opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

About WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

