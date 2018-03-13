WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $396,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,578,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 347,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,910.00, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $504,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $4,102,744.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,812.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,123 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

