WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,453 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Ball by 25.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,871,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ball by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 710,179 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ball by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 602,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $360,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $89,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,677 shares of company stock worth $1,867,290. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.62.

Ball Co. (NYSE BLL) opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $14,651.98, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

