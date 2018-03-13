Windstream (WIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2018 – Windstream is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Windstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2018 – Windstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2018 – Windstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, shares of Windstream declined 32% compared to the industry's 0.6% loss. Further, Windstream remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures. Despite such headwinds, Windstream posted strong fourth-quarter 2017 financial results. The company is seeking diversification from legacy telecom services to more business, enterprise, and wholesale opportunities. Buyout of EarthLink and Broadview have boosted the company’s SD-WAN and cloud suite. Windstream is also realigning its wireless network toward a software-centric model to meet increasing business demands and customer needs. The company aims to focus on four aspects – providing cloud connectivity, elevating customer experience, enabling employee collaboration and enhancing security and compliance.”

2/10/2018 – Windstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Windstream remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures. Over the past three months, share price of Windstream declined 24.5% compared to the industry's 12.2% gain. On the flip side, we appreciate Windstream’s focus on improving sales, cost-cutting initiatives, planned pricing initiatives which should rake in profits and check churn. Windstream is enhancing its Cloud Connect solution. Launch of a new multi-featured SD-WAN solution looks good. Expansion of Kinetic TV services in North Carolina, merger with EarthLink Holdings should rake in profits. Expansion of its metro fibre network business in the newer areas and aim to extend the deployment of G.fast technologies over traditional copper telephone wires bode well.”

2/2/2018 – Windstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, share price of Windstream declined 9.2% compared to the industry's 7.9% gain. Moreover, Windstream remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures. On the flip side, we appreciate Windstream’s focus on improving sales, cost-cutting initiatives, planned pricing initiatives which should rake in profits and check churn. Windstream is enhancing its Cloud Connect solution. Launch of a new multi-featured SD-WAN solution looks good. Expansion of Kinetic TV services in North Carolina, merger with EarthLink Holdings should rake in profits. Expansion of its metro fibre network business in the newer areas and aim to extend the deployment of G.fast technologies over traditional copper telephone wires bode well.”

1/25/2018 – Windstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “We appreciate Windstream’s focus on improving sales, cost-cutting initiatives, planned pricing initiatives which should rake in profits and check churn. Windstream is enhancing its Cloud Connect solution. Launch of a new multi-featured SD-WAN solution looks good. Expansion of Kinetic TV services in North Carolina, merger with EarthLink Holdings should rake in profits. Expansion of its metro fibre network business in the newer areas and aim to extend the deployment of G.fast technologies over traditional copper telephone wires bode well. On the flip side, over the past three months, the stock price declined 2.7% compared to the industry's 2.3% gain. Moreover, Windstream remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures.”

1/23/2018 – Windstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/13/2018 – Windstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, share prcie of Windstream declined 12.1% compared to the industry's 0.3% gain. Moreover, Windstream remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures. On the flip side, we appreciate Windstream’s focus on improving sales, cost-cutting initiatives, planned pricing initiatives which should rake in profits and check churn. Windstream is enhancing its Cloud Connect solution. Launch of a new multi-featured SD-WAN solution looks good. Expansion of Kinetic TV services in North Carolina, merger with EarthLink Holdings should rake in profits. Expansion of its metro fibre network business in the newer areas and aim to extend the deployment of G.fast technologies over traditional copper telephone wires bode well.”

Shares of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,872. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Windstream Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.47.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Windstream Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stoltz purchased 29,734 shares of Windstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

