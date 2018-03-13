William Hill (WIMHY) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIMHY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of William Hill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of William Hill from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of William Hill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS WIMHY) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. William Hill has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

