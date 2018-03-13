Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,265 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100,228 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE PM) opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168,214.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 110.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

