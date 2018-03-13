Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westwood Holdings Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7550061722943 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,982. The company has a market capitalization of $493.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Julie Kramer Gerron sold 2,987 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $200,099.13. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,960.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Mark Freeman sold 4,500 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $292,770.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $800,297 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

