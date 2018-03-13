Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,800 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,376.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Westlake Chemical Co. ( WLK ) opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15,523.90, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $773,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,220.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Blakely sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $448,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $850,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548. Insiders own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

