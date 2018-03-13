WestJet Airlines (WJA) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$31.00.

WJA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of WestJet Airlines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.95.

Shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE WJA) opened at C$24.28 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$21.54 and a 12 month high of C$28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,770.00, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. WestJet Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

