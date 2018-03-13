Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stake Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $106,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,948.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 23,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,187,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,522,057. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital Corp ( WDC ) opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $29,622.13, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen set a $117.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.62 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

