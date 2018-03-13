Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Co ( KO ) opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191,197.89, a PE ratio of 164.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 548.15%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,776. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

