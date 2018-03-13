Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Casey's General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey's General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

In other news, Director Cara Kay Heiden acquired 4,000 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.77 per share, with a total value of $439,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,159.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Casey's General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $99.76 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Casey's General Stores Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Casey's General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

