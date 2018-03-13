Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One ( FWONK ) opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,647.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.45. Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America. The Company’s businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries SIRIUS XM and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc, and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc SIRIUS XM broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.

