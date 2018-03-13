Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (GFTU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (LON: GFTU):

3/5/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 830 ($11.47) to GBX 840 ($11.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.71) to GBX 950 ($13.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 845 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 785 ($10.85) to GBX 805 ($11.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 830 ($11.47) price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on the stock.

2/20/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 920 ($12.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 800 ($11.05).

2/19/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 785 ($10.85) price target on the stock.

2/19/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 830 ($11.47) price target on the stock.

2/19/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 860 ($11.88) to GBX 830 ($11.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 785 ($10.85) price target on the stock.

1/16/2018 – GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.88) price target on the stock.

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (LON:GFTU) traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 816 ($11.27). 755,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,674. GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT has a twelve month low of GBX 641.77 ($8.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 851 ($11.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

