Wedgewood Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 237,447 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $80,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 75.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $628,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,160,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $92.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc ( NYSE:TJX ) traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,810. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $52,272.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $82,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,635. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

