Waste Connections Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 645% compared to the typical volume of 537 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Waste Connections news, insider James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $352,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,227.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $431,405.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,606,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,277,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,856,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,557,000 after acquiring an additional 864,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Waste Connections by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19,330.00, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Waste Connections has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $74.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

