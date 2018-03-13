Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE WRE) opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,091.97, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.96.
WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.
