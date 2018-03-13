Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE WRE) opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,091.97, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.04%. equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

