Warburg Research Analysts Give STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ) a €74.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) price target on STADA Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAZ. S&P Global set a €74.40 ($91.85) price target on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) price target on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Independent Research set a €89.00 ($109.88) price target on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price target on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €73.49 ($90.73).

Shares of STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ) opened at €86.22 ($106.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93. STADA Arzneimittel has a 52-week low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a 52-week high of €90.24 ($111.41).

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidine naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Pantoprazole for stomach ulcer/reflux; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Enalapril for high blood pressure indications.

