Walton Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (WTC)

Walton (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Walton has a total market cap of $566.94 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Walton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walton token can now be purchased for approximately $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, Allcoin and Binance. Over the last week, Walton has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00905617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010942 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00109250 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00211434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $815.00 or 0.08862860 BTC.

Walton Token Profile

Walton’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Walton’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Walton is /r/waltonchain . Walton’s official Twitter account is @Waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Walton’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Buying and Selling Walton

Walton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Coinnest, Coinrail, EtherDelta, Binance, Allcoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Walton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walton must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

