Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 558.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 929.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,907,000 after buying an additional 4,885,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12,331.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,661,000 after buying an additional 3,273,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after buying an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 247.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,999,000 after buying an additional 1,884,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $564,561,000 after buying an additional 1,740,128 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.59.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE DIS) opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157,480.00, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

