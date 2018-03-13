Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 193.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,644 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 76,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 50,656 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 185,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,941.23, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

