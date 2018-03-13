Wabash National Co. (WNC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 25.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 58,300 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,459,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,124,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National Co. ( NYSE WNC ) opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,290.00, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. OTR Global downgraded Wabash National to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

