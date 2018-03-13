Voxels Tops One Day Trading Volume of $718,243.00 (VOX)

Voxels (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Voxels has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and $718,243.00 worth of Voxels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voxels has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voxels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.01934790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007465 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017680 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020142 BTC.

About Voxels

VOX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2015. Voxels’ total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official message board for Voxels is www.thevoxel.com/forum . Voxels’ official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voxels is www.voxelus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Voxelus is a platform that allows anyone, anywhere to create, share and play virtual reality games and experiences without writing a single line of code. Voxelus includes a bundle of free assets that you can use to design with more content coming out every week. The coin itself (Voxels) is a fork of Litecoin that is fully premined. Mining is possible but not recommended. We could not find their github repository. The team behind Voxelus is quite impressive: Halsey Minor – [email protected] Founder of CNET , Salesforce, Google Voice, Chairman of Uphold(formaly Bitreserve), Chairman of Voxelus.Martin Repetto – [email protected] CEO and co-founder VoxelusMáximo Radice – [email protected] Voxelus Platform DeveloperMichael Terpin – [email protected] Voxelus & Voxel PR TeamJim Blasko – [email protected] Creator of VoxelsVoxelus also features a stand-alone player app that plays the content created with the desktop tool on your PC, with or without Oculus Rift and on the Samsung Gear VR. We have support for real time multiplayer. You can check their latest trailer here: https://vimeo.com/157963300 The asset library can be expanded by purchasing content from designers all around the world in the Voxelus Marketplace, an online 3D asset store where users can upload 3D assets that are curated and compatible with the voxelus platform. To operate in the Marketplace users need Voxels, the official currency of VR and the only form of money used inside the Voxelus Platform. You can contact the Voxelus team by email at: [email protected] “

Buying and Selling Voxels

Voxels can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Voxels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voxels must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voxels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

