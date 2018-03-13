Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €185.00 ($228.40) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($262.96) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €181.00 ($223.46) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €192.50 ($237.65).
Volkswagen (VOW3) traded down €0.70 ($0.86) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €157.88 ($194.91). 602,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,280.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.40. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($237.41).
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.
