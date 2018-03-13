Voise (VOISE) Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Voise has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $669,030.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Voise

Voise’s genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,887,537 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

