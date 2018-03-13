Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 205 ($2.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 253 ($3.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 280 ($3.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 252.35 ($3.49).

Vodafone Group (LON VOD) opened at GBX 206.10 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.31). The company has a market cap of $54,960.00 and a PE ratio of -6,870.00.

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

