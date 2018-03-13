Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) CEO Sells $33,380.75 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CEO David Bywater sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $33,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, David Bywater sold 19,880 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $64,610.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, David Bywater sold 6,900 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $20,631.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, David Bywater sold 25,177 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $81,825.25.

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $374.21, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -0.30.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 78.01%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VSLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

