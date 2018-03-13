Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,649,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,751,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,034 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,283,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 209,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,019,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,838,000 after acquiring an additional 355,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $5,649,129.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,157. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $280,400.00, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/visa-inc-v-shares-sold-by-orrstown-financial-services-inc.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.