Virtu Financial LLC Takes $321,000 Position in WillScot Co. (WSC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Co. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,210,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Co. (NASDAQ:WSC) opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. WillScot Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Williams Scotsman International, Inc provides mobile and modular space solutions for the construction, education, commercial, healthcare, and government markets in North America. It offers delivery and installation services, as well as sells new and used mobile office products. The company also provides products ranging from construction office or storage containers to a multi-story high-tech medical services building.

