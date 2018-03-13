Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (SMN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (NYSEARCA:SMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (NYSEARCA:SMN) opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $19.44.
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls Company Profile
