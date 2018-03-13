Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (NYSEARCA:SMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (NYSEARCA:SMN) opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Get ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (SMN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-proshares-ultrashort-basic-materls-smn.html.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls (NYSEARCA:SMN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.