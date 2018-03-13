Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P China (GXC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China in the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $123.91.

About SPDR S&P China

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

