Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,106,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,902 shares during the quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 2,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,371. Vertex Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions.

