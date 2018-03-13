Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,188,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $200,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

