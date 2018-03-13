Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ VRA) opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 12,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $151,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,019.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/vera-bradley-vra-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.