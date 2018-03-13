Vectura Group (VEC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report published on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 170 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.56 ($2.34).

Vectura Group (VEC) opened at GBX 79.35 ($1.10) on Monday. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

