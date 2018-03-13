VeChain (VEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.11 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00045555 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $112.11 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00908243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00106331 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00213042 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $814.88 or 0.08885720 BTC.

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 488,469,267 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Lbank, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Qryptos, HitBTC and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

