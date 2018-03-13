Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -2.44.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VBLT. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/vascular-biogenics-vblt-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.