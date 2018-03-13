Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ VBLT) traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 476,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,821. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -2.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

