Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 135,137 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135,137 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,892,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 735,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 815,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 327,630 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:LOW ) traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,236. The company has a market cap of $72,442.40, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

