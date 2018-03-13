Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA VTV) opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37,450.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

