Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,033,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,110,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,118,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.79 and a twelve month high of $136.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

