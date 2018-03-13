Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 378,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 99,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.79 and a one year high of $136.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

