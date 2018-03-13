Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA VEU) opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

