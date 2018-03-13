ValueChain (VLC) Price Tops $0.0706

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. ValueChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $392,605.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ValueChain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One ValueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ValueChain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00911750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00107937 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00211231 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ValueChain Profile

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz

Buying and Selling ValueChain

ValueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is not presently possible to purchase ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ValueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ValueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.