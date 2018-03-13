V3 Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 333,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,000. Education Realty Trust accounts for 1.6% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,846,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 795,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 331,464 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 481,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 105,524 shares during the period.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. ( NYSE EDR ) remained flat at $$32.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,260. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2,468.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Education Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.41%.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

