Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) COO Calvin Hollinger Sells 17,218 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) COO Calvin Hollinger sold 17,218 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $606,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Calvin Hollinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Calvin Hollinger sold 17,397 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $613,244.25.

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ URBN) traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,517. The firm has a market cap of $3,883.96, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,252,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,234,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 308,063 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $36,629,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,357,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 1,048,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 69,616 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

