Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) CFO Frank Conforti Sells 13,788 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Frank Conforti sold 13,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $488,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Conforti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

On Tuesday, March 13th, Frank Conforti sold 20,941 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $738,589.07.

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 2,019,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,517. The stock has a market cap of $3,883.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) CFO Frank Conforti Sells 13,788 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-cfo-frank-conforti-sells-13788-shares.html.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.