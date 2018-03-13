Urban One (UONEK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Urban One (UONEK) opened at $2.00 on Friday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.82, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $5,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urban One by 22.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $116,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, formerly Radio One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is an urban-oriented, multi-media company. The Company’s radio broadcasting franchise business primarily targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through four segments: radio broadcasting; Reach Media, Inc (Reach Media); Internet, and cable television.

