Upland Software (UPLD) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ UPLD) opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 19.12%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,064 shares in the company, valued at $41,092,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Systems Corp Wave sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $7,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,040,362 shares of company stock valued at $45,014,194. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $279,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 449.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

