Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Holdings Lifted by Axa

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE UHS) opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $128.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,990.00, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $137.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/universal-health-services-inc-uhs-holdings-lifted-by-axa.html.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.